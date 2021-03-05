Cardinals and Royals will have fans at The K and Busch Stadium this season.

After discussions between the St. Louis Cardinals, the mayor’s office, and local health officials, the club will have 32% capacity at Busch Stadium this year, or 14,000 fans. Cardinals season ticket holders have priority for the first two homestands and remaining tickets will be sold to the general public on a date to be announced later.

The Royals will open the season with approximately 30 percent capacity, or around 10,000 fans per game. The initial plan calls for pod-style seating to accommodate with hopes of expanding the capacity monthly as it is safe to do so. The Royals have been working with Kansas City health officials and the Jackson County Sports Authority. Reduced contact, enhanced cleaning and mask requirements for all staff are part of the new protocols and guidelines to welcome fans back in the stadium.

In addition to mask wearing, the following protocols are in place.

• Socially-distanced seating: Guests will be seated in pods of four or less with a minimum distance of 6-feet between seating pods in all directions.

• Masks required: Masks will be required at all times in all areas of the stadium, including the seating bowl, unless guests are actively eating and drinking.

• Cashless transactions: Concession stands, kiosks and other retail transactions made in the stadium will be cashless and only offer credit and debit payment options. Debit cards will be available for purchase using cash with no service fees at a limited number of locations inside the stadium.

• Bags not permitted: To reduce contamination and ensure touchless entry, bags will not be permitted to be brought in to Busch Stadium, except for medical or diaper bags.

• Hand sanitizer: Hand sanitizer dispensers will be widely available throughout the ballpark.

• Staff health screenings: All full-time employees and event staff will be subject to health and temperature screenings before entering the stadium.