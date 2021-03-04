Dru Smith’s after late layup secures Mizzou’s first win at Florida “It meant a lot to us.”

Dru Smith’s reverse layup with just one second left gave Mizzou their first road victory over Florida in a 72-70 final on Wednesday night in Gainesville. Smith put together one of his best performances of the season with 17 points, nine assists and a season-high six steals.

Mitchell Smith scored a career high 14 points to go along with a team-high six rebounds and one steal. Junior guard Xavier Pinson added 14 points, including four made 3-pointers, two assists and a steal.

Mizzou’s defense forced 18 Florida turnovers, and turned that into 25 points. Mizzou also pulled down 11 offensive rebounds. Still the game was hanging in the balance. The Tigers were up by seven at the break 36-29 and led the entire second half until Florida tied the game with 18 seconds on two free throws after Jeremiah Tilmon fouled out battling for position on an offensive rebound. That set up the Tigers’ final play at Dru’s heroics.

The Tigers wrap up the regular season at home on Saturday against LSU. Tip-off set for 2 p.m.