Rookie scores in debut as Blues beat Ducks

Zach Sanford posted two goals and an assist as the Blues held on to beat the Ducks 5-4 in Anaheim. Dakota Joshua, Jordan Kyrou, and David Perron also lit the lamp for St. Louis, which won its second straight following a three-game skid. Ville Husso made 29 saves for the Blues, who improved to 12-8-and-2. St. Louis and Anaheim face off again tomorrow night.

Joshua was making his NHL debut. The 24-year old was called up because of the multiple injuries the team has had to navigate through injuries.

