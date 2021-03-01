Former two-star athlete at Mizzou now coach at CBC High School

Former Mizzou two-sport athlete, 8-year NFL player and Jefferson City native Justin Gage is the new wide receivers coach at CBC High School in St. Louis.

You just love to see it. Help us welcome new WR coach Justin Gage. Coach Gage was a stand out @MizzouFootball and an 8 year @NFL veteran with both the @ChicagoBears and @Titans. #CBCFootball #BeABrick pic.twitter.com/tg9eTT139d — CBCFootball (@CBCFootball) February 27, 2021

Gage played football and basketball at Mizzou. He was on the Tigers basketball team that reached the Elite Eight in the 2002 NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament. In football, he started out as a quarterback, but moved to wide receiver in the spring of 2000. Gage spent four years with the Chicago Bears, but signed with the Titans as a free agent following the 2006 season. In 2007 Gage tied for the Tennessee Titans lead with 55 receptions and led the team with 750 receiving yards.