Chiefs GM hopeful Mahomes and his offensive tackles will be ready for training camp

Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach is optimistic quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be able to participate in the team’s June mini-camp. The expectation is that for sure he will be ready to go by the start of training camp in late July. Mahomes had surgery for turf toe on Feb. 10. Veach knows there is more work ahead for starting tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher. Schwartz had back surgery last week and Fisher had surgery at the end of January for a torn Achilles tendon.

