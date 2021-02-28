Mass vaccination clinics are scheduled for Monday in four Missouri towns

Four mass vaccination clinics are planned across Missouri on Monday.

The Missouri National Guard, state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and local health agencies are conducting the clinics.

Monday’s mass vaccination clinics are taking place in eastern Missouri’s Arnold, which is south of St. Louis. They’re also taking place in southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau, mid-Missouri’s Boonville and in southern Missouri’s Cuba, which is northeast of Rolla.

Locations are the First Baptist Church of Arnold, Cape Girardeau’s Show Me Center, the Isle of Capri casino in Boonville and Cuba’s Knights of Columbus hall.

Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday afternoon that more than 66,500 Missourians have received an initial COVID vaccine dose at a mass vaccination event. More than 70 of these clinics have been completed across the state, including an event Saturday in northern Missouri’s Unionville.

Missouri vaccinators have now administered more than 1.2 million doses of the COVID vaccine, which includes first and second doses. DHSS says 13.7 percent of Missourians have received at least one dose.

