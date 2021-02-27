SLU gets needed A-10 win over Richmond

Hasahn French made his first four shots of the night and ended up leading Saint Louis with 15 points and nine rebounds in a big Atlantic 10 Conference victory over Richmond, 72-67 on Friday night at Chaifetz Arena.

The Billikens (12-5, 5-4 A-10) remain in the hunt for a double-bye in the A-10 Championship, which begins next week in Richmond, Virginia. Richmond falls to 13-6 overall and 6-4 in league play.

It was French’s second-straight big game after he scored 21 the game prior at VCU. Against Richmond, he finished 6-of-13 shooting from the field. In addition to his nine rebounds, he dished out three assists and posted three blocked shots.

Javonte Perkins scored 15 points and tied a season-high with seven boards. Jordan Goodwin turned in 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the floor.

Fred Thatch Jr. chipped in nine points, including a big 3-pointer in the second half. Marten Linssen went for eight points on 4-of-4 shooting. Terrence Hargrove Jr. hit a pair of treys for six points.

The Billikens shot 51.9 percent from the field for the game, which included a 65.2 percent clip in the second half. SLU outrebounded the Spiders 41-21.