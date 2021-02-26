Next week’s mass vaccination events in Missouri have been scheduled

Missouri has posted details about next week’s state-organized mass coronavirus vaccination events. Clay, Scotland, Henry, Jefferson, Jasper, Cape Girardeau, Cooper, Harrison, and Crawford Counties plan to hold clinics. Most of the events are for first-round shots.

There are also currently still openings for Saturday’s vaccination event in northern Missouri’s Unionville from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Missouri’s vaccination plan currently allows health care workers, long-term care staff and patients, first responders, those ages 65 and older, and ones with certain health conditions to get immunized.

For more information about these events, go to mostopscovid.com/events.

