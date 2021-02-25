Mizzou to face LSU on March 6 at home

The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday that the men’s basketball game between Mizzou and LSU, which was previously scheduled for Jan. 9 but postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 6 at Mizzou Arena. The tip time has not been announced.

The game will also serve as Mizzou’s Senior Day, honoring a group that features Jeremiah Tilmon, Dru Smith, Mark Smith, Mitchell Smith and Drew Buggs. The senior class will be recognized immediately following the game’s conclusion with a ceremony. Fans are encouraged to stay in their seats when the buzzer sounds to honor the senior class.

Mizzou and LSU meet for the 11th time in series history. Mizzou seeks its first win over LSU since Jan. 8, 2015.