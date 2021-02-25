Missouri State Lady Bears are MVC regular season champions

The 19th-ranked Missouri State Lady Bears won their second consecutive Missouri Valley Conference regular season title and 14th MVC/Gateway championship since 1990 Wednesday evening with a 67-55 victory over Southern Illinois in Carbondale, IL. The Lady Bears (16-2, 12-0 MVC) matched MSU’s 1995-96 club for the best conference start in school history and improved to 9-0 on the road this season while extending the nation’s second-longest road winning streak to 10 games dating to last year. MSU won back-to-back Valley titles for the first time since 2004 and 2005.

Missouri State returns to JQH Arena for the final home games of the season Feb. 27 and 28 against Loyola. Both games start at 5 p.m.