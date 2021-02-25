Blues drop third straight with loss to Kings

The St. Louis Blues lost their third straight, but it wasn’t due to lack of opportunities. Kings goalie Calvin Petersen made 35 saves to help Los Angeles to their sixth straight win, 2-1 against the Blues at Enterprise Center on Wednesday.

“We did a lot of good things tonight. Obviously we’re having trouble scoring goals, but it’s not like we’re not creating opportunities and chances. We are. I thought our team worked hard tonight,” said Coach Craig Berube who is coaching a team down seven players due to injuries. Despite being down personnel, the Blues outshot L.A. 36-20. On Monday, the Blues lost 3-0 and got another 31 shots on goal.

Oskar Sundqvist scored at 18:14 of the third period to end the Blues’ goalless streak at 139:33. It’s the first time the Blues have lost three straight at since Feb. 11-23, 2018.