The Texas A&M at Missouri men’s basketball game of February 27 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

With the postponement, the Alabama at Mississippi State game on Feb. 27 will now be played at 6 p.m. ET on SEC Network.