Mizzou hires defensive back coach

Mizzou head coach Eliah Drinkwitz has hired Aaron Fletcher as the Tigers’ defensive backs coach. Fletcher has spent the last 15 years coaching at the collegiate and high school level, including the past six seasons at Tulsa.

“I am excited to add Aaron and his family to our staff,” said Drinkwitz. “He has a great reputation as both a coach and a recruiter, while developing players to compete at the highest level. He will be a great fit for our program and the vision we have for Mizzou Football.”

Fletcher helped lead Tulsa to three bowl game appearances between 2015-20, including a 55-10 2016 Miami Beach Bowl game victory over Central Michigan. The Golden Hurricane’s pass defense ranked in the Top Five of the AAC the past three seasons, including a conference-leading and eighth-best national mark of 174.6 yards per game in 2018. He coached and mentored Reggie Robinson II to first-team 2019 All-AAC honors after recording four interceptions and a conference-leading 17 PBUs. Robinson became Tulsa’s first NFL Draft pick in 10 years and its highest in 15 years when the Dallas Cowboys selected him with a fourth-round selection in 2020.

“I’m thrilled and honored to be joining the coaching staff at Mizzou,” said Fletcher. “Coach Drinkwitz is an excellent leader, and the values to which his program is built from is what sold me on coming to Mizzou. To get the opportunity to work with Coach Wilks is something I greatly look forward to, his reputation proceeds himself and I can’t wait to learn from him. I’m also so excited to reconnect with my college coach, Curtis Luper. My family is happy to be in Columbia and begin this next chapter in our lives.”