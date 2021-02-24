Blues get grim news on defenseman ahead of tonight’s game with Kings

>>Blues Host Kings Tonight

(St. Louis, MO) — The Blues and Kings face off tonight at the Enterprise Center for the second time in three days. Los Angeles shutout St. Louis, 3-0, on Monday. The Blues have 22 points on the season.

>>Blues’ Gunnarsson To Miss Rest Of Season With Knee Injury

(St. Louis, MO) — Blues defenseman Carl Gunnarsson is done for the season after suffering a right knee injury in Monday’s loss to the Kings. Gunnarsson got hurt during a puck battle with LA forward Gabriel Vilardi along the boards behind the Blues’ net in the second period. The 34-year-old is currently undergoing further evaluation to determine the full extent of the injury. Gunnarsson has played in 11 games for the Blues this season, posting two assists.

>>NHL Adjusts Three Blues-Avalanche Games

(St. Louis, MO) — The NHL has adjusted three games between the Blues and Avalanche. The February 7th game will now be played April 20th at the Enterprise Center. In addition, the April 20th game between St. Louis and Colorado at Ball Arena has been rescheduled for April 2nd. The April 3rd game in Denver, which was originally scheduled to be played at 2 p.m., will now begin at 8 p.m.