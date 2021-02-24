2nd half rally denied as Mizzou falls to Ole Miss

Mizzou got swept in the season series against Ole Miss, losing 60-53 Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers used a big second half surge to get in the lead, but stumbled over the final four minutes.

The game was close in the first half when Jeremiah Tilmon got fouled on his way to the rim, pulling Mizzou to within 23-22 with 3:59 left in the first half. Out of the TV timeout, Tilmon missed the free throw and Ole Miss outscored the Tigers 10-2 from that point on to take a 33-24 lead into the break.

The Tigers went on an 11-0 run in the second half holding Ole Miss without a made basket for nearly five minutes and the teams we close again until the final four minutes of the game. Again, a Tilmon layup with 3:01 to play tied the game at 50-50, but the Rebels finished the game on a 10-3 run to close out the series.

Jeremiah Tilmon claimed his 7th double-double of the season, finishing with 10 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Kobe Brown had a team-high 12 points, adding seven rebounds. Mark Smith chipped in 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting, including three three-pointers. Dru Smith contributed nine points, two rebounds and two steals. The 53 points is the lowest output for the Tigers this season, and their 35% shooting the second lowest of the year.

Just two weeks ago, Mizzou was ranked 10th in the country and projected a four-seed for the NCAA tournament. Since then, they’ve lost four out of five, all of them coming to unranked teams.