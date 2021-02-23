Several mega coronavirus vaccination events planned this week in Missouri

Several state-organized high-volume coronavirus vaccination clinics are happening today in Benton, Morgan, Ozark, McDonald, Laclede, and Lewis Counties in Missouri. Other events are scheduled to be held Wednesday in Bollinger, Mercer, Benton, and McDonald Counties. Mercer County has a mass vaccination clinic scheduled on Thursday and Putnam County has one set for Saturday in Unionville from 9-6 p.m.

Some Missouri counties are also holding immunization events this week for coronavirus booster shots only.

Eligible Missourians can get vaccinated, including first responders, health care workers, long-term care center workers and patients, and those 65 years or older or with certain health conditions.

Times, locations, and sign-up are available by going to mostopscovid.com/events.

