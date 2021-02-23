Proposal to designate Missouri National Guard Armory for fallen veteran killed in Afghanistan to get hearing Tuesday

Legislation to honor a Missouri veteran who was killed in Afghanistan will be heard by a House committee in Jefferson City on Tuesday.

The House Veterans Committee will hear testimony on a bill from State Rep. Bill Hardwick, R-Waynesville, that would designate the Missouri National Guard Armory in southwest Missouri’s Joplin as the Sergeant Robert Wayne Crow Memorial Armory.

Sergeant Crow was killed in 2010 in Afghanistan, when insurgents attacked his vehicle with an IED.

He was assigned to the 203rd Engineer Battalion of the Missouri National Guard in Joplin.

Click here to read Representative Hardwick’s one-page bill, which is House Bill 167.

Copyright © 2021 · Missourinet