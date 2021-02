Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

We hear from all the head coaches today. Cuonzo on his 250th career win, Shildt and Matheny as full spring training workouts begin today and Craig “Which Doobie do you” Berube on all the Blues injuries. We start with new coach Deion Sanders. While he was coaching his first college game, he was getting robbed.