Mizzou ties record for three-pointers in victory over Gators

The Mizzou Women’s Basketball team set a program record with 18 three-pointers in a 96-80 win over Florida on Senior Day Sunday in Columbia, Mo. The Tigers’ 96 points matched a season-best from their season-opening win over North Alabama on Nov. 27. Mizzou’s 18 three-pointers matched a program record, the third time its hit that mark after also doing so on Jan. 16, 2013 (vs. Auburn) and Dec. 8, 2013 (vs. Bradley).

The two seniors honored before the game came up big. Redshirt senior guard Shug Dickson and redshirt senior forward Shannon Dufficy, scored 20 and 19 points respectively.

Mizzou had three players score 20+ in the game, as Dickson was joined by Hayley Frank and guard Aijha Blackwell who had 26 and 21 points, respectively. It marks the first time three Tigers scored 20+ in the same game since Nov. 29, 2008. The last time Mizzou had three score 20+ in regulation was Jan. 6, 1995 vs. Oklahoma when Nikki Smith (23), Erika Martin (22) and Mandy Bryan (20) did so.