Hot shooting leads Mizzou past USC

The Missouri Tigers snapped their three-game losing streak by shooting a blistering 57.6% from the field in a 93-78 win over the Gamecocks in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. Five Tigers scored in double figures as Mizzou improves to 14-6 overall and 7-6 in SEC play. Jeremiah Tilmon returned after a two-game absence to lead Mizzou with 17 points. Dru Smith also added 17.

The Tigers opened up a 19-point lead in the first half, but South Carolina cut it to seven at 59-57 with just over ten minutes to play. Mizzou went on a 14-4 run over the next three minutes to put the game back out of reach.

Mizzou will host Ole Miss Tuesday at 8pm.