Former Royal Johnny Damon arrested

A long-time MLB outfielder is behind bars after being arrested early this morning in Central Florida. Orange County Jail records show 47-year-old Johnny Damon was arrested and faces multiple charges, including DUI. What happened during the arrest hasn’t been released. Damon spent 18 seasons in the big leagues, was a two-time all-star, and was part of two World Series winning teams, the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and the New York Yankees in 2009. He wrapped up his career with stops in Detroit, Tampa Bay and Cleveland.

Damon was drafted by the Royals in the first round in 1992 and spent his first six season in Kansas City, his longest tenure of any team he played for.