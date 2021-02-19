Blues score in the final minute of regulation, Perron wins it in OT

David Perron’s power-play goal with one minute to play in overtime gave the Blues a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at the Enterprise Center. Mike Hoffman had a goal and assist, while Brayden Schenn tied the game for St. Louis with less than a minute to go.
With Jordan Binnington pulled, Schenn scored on a rebound off a shot from Hoffman, beating San Jose goalie Martin Jones. Then with one-minute left in OT, Perron buried the game winner on a power-play after Torey Krug did a good job of getting the puck in the zone. Krug found Perron past the defense.
DP57 WINS IT IN OT!!!!!
TV: FSMW
Stream: FSGO – https://t.co/CvMNjEaxMf#stlblues pic.twitter.com/5YErVmCAow
— FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) February 19, 2021
Binnington made 30 saves in the victory. Blues forward Ivan Barbashev left the game early in the third period with a lower-body injury. The same two teams face off tomorrow night in St. Louis.