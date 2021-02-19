Blues score in the final minute of regulation, Perron wins it in OT

David Perron’s power-play goal with one minute to play in overtime gave the Blues a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at the Enterprise Center. Mike Hoffman had a goal and assist, while Brayden Schenn tied the game for St. Louis with less than a minute to go.

With Jordan Binnington pulled, Schenn scored on a rebound off a shot from Hoffman, beating San Jose goalie Martin Jones. Then with one-minute left in OT, Perron buried the game winner on a power-play after Torey Krug did a good job of getting the puck in the zone. Krug found Perron past the defense.

Binnington made 30 saves in the victory. Blues forward Ivan Barbashev left the game early in the third period with a lower-body injury. The same two teams face off tomorrow night in St. Louis.