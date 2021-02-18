Sports ramping up for a return in Missouri

St. Louis County has rolled back COVID-19 restrictions on youth and adult sports following a weeklong decline in the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations and an increase in vaccinations. The new guidelines allow competitive games and tournaments for all adult and youth contact sports as long as there are only two teams present on the sports field or court at a time.

After not holding Missouri’s Show-Me State Games for the first time in 36 years, the Games are ramping up for their summer blitz. The Missouri State Senior Games begin June 10th. Starting July 16th, back to back weekends for the Show-Me State Games. They also have basketball tournaments in February and March and a volleyball tournament April 17 and 18th. SMSG.org to learn more.