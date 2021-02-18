Missourinet

Prim’s monster night leads Bears to sixth straight win

Missouri State’s Gaige Prim scored had career highs in points and rebounds with 29 and 21, respectively, to lead the Bears to a 68-53 road win over Southern Illinois. The Bears (15-5, 11-5 MVC) never trailed on their was to a straight Missouri Valley Conference win and first in Carbondale since 2014.

Prim, whose rebound total tied for the 17th-best in program history, also converted 13-of-19 field goals and blocked 3 shots in a 34-minute effort. His 20-20 game was Missouri State’s first since Alize Johnson had 24 points and 20 rebounds against Northern Iowa on Jan. 4, 2018 – ironically the last time the Bears were 10 games over .500.

The Bears, who are 6-1 in MVC road games this season, wrap up the regular season next weekend at Evansville, Feb. 26-27, with both games starting at 6 p.m., at the Ford Center. The State Farm MVC Tournament runs March 4-7 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

