Prim’s monster night leads Bears to sixth straight win

Missouri State’s Gaige Prim scored had career highs in points and rebounds with 29 and 21, respectively, to lead the Bears to a 68-53 road win over Southern Illinois. The Bears (15-5, 11-5 MVC) never trailed on their was to a straight Missouri Valley Conference win and first in Carbondale since 2014.

Prim, whose rebound total tied for the 17th-best in program history, also converted 13-of-19 field goals and blocked 3 shots in a 34-minute effort. His 20-20 game was Missouri State’s first since Alize Johnson had 24 points and 20 rebounds against Northern Iowa on Jan. 4, 2018 – ironically the last time the Bears were 10 games over .500.

The Bears, who are 6-1 in MVC road games this season, wrap up the regular season next weekend at Evansville, Feb. 26-27, with both games starting at 6 p.m., at the Ford Center. The State Farm MVC Tournament runs March 4-7 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.