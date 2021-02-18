Missouri’s governor warns against potential natural gas price gouging

Missouri’s governor said Thursday that numerous constituents have contacted his office about huge price increases in natural gas. Much of the state has been impacted by multiple snowstorms and below freezing temperatures for about ten days.

During a Statehouse news conference, Governor Mike Parson said the demand for heating fuel has increased significantly, with extremely cold temperatures. The governor tells Capitol reporters that he knows there have been some supply issues.

“However, we will not tolerate any effort to price gouge or take advantage of customers at a time when there is no other choice or alternative options,” Parson says.

The governor encourages Missouri residents who believe there has been price gouging to contact Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s consumer protection hotline at 1-800-392-8222. Parson says his administration will use all resources that are possible to stop any kind of gouging.

Meantime, a bipartisan group of Missouri’s congressional delegation is asking federal officials to review the natural gas supply, in light of extreme winter weather.

Republican U.S. Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and seven of the state’s eight U.S. House members say there’s been a surge in energy demand across Missouri and that residents have been experiencing electricity outages and rolling blackouts.

“In light of these challenges, we need to ensure there is an adequate supply of affordable energy and natural gas for families, farmers and businesses in Missouri and the Midwest,” the letter from the lawmakers reads, in part.

The letter was signed by U.S. Sens. Blunt and Hawley and by U.S. Reps. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Kansas City, Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-St. Elizabeth, Jason Smith, R-Salem, Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, Billy Long, R-Springfield, and Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin.

