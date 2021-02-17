Mizzou’s losing skid hits three after Tigers let 13-point lead get away

Missouri fell, 80-70, to Georgia on the road. Kobe Brown scored a career-high 21 points for the 19th-ranked Tigers, who dropped their third straight. Mizzou played its second consecutive game without Jeremiah Tilmon, Jr., who is taking a leave of absence following a death in his family.

Mizzou was up 37-33 at the break and opened the second half with a 14-2 run giving them their largest lead of the game at 48-35 with 16:27 to play. Cuonzo Martin gave a few breathers to starters and had Parker Braun and Drew Buggs, two players who don’t score much and Javon Pickett who was struggling with his shot on the floor at the same time. Georgia responded as Mizzou got sloppy. By the time Martin brought back Xavier Pinson and Brown the Bulldogs found their swagger.

Georgia hit five three-pointers over a seven-minute stretch to go from down 50-48 to up 68-62. After Mizzou built their lead, the Tigers turned the ball over nine times and shot 2-for-9 from three-point range. The Tigers were 6-for-26 for the game.

“You put yourself in a position to win it on the road, you’ve got to find a way to win it,” coach Martin said.

The Tigers slipped to 13-and-6 and 6-and-6 in the SEC. They visit South Carolina on Saturday.