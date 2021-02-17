Missouri native, talk show host Rush Limbaugh has died

Southeast Missouri native and conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh has died. Limbaugh, of Cape Girardeau, had been battling lung cancer.

According to Limbaugh’s website, he began his broadcasting career at a radio station in Cape Girardeau and eventually worked at stations in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, and Pittsburgh.

He took a brief break from the radio business and joined the Kansas City Royals as director of Group Sales, and later as Director of Sales and Special Events. Then in 1983, he served as a political commentator at KMBZ in Kansas City.

One year later, he returned to the dial and became a radio talk show host for a station in Sacramento, California. After drawing the attention of ABC Radio, Limbaugh moved to New York City in 1988 to begin his national radio show.

In 2012, Limbaugh was inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians. A bust of Limbaugh is sitting in the hall on the third floor of the Missouri Capitol.

Missouri U.S. Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, both Republicans, issued statements today about the death of Limbaugh.

“From his first job in high school as a radio personality in Cape Girardeau to the EIB Network, Rush Limbaugh changed the way Americans talked about issues every day. He reshaped talk radio and became one of the most powerful conservative voices in our country, but always stayed grounded in his Missouri roots and Midwest values. I, along with millions of others, will miss hearing his unique perspective,” said Blunt.

“A proud son of Missouri, Rush Limbaugh was a voice for the voiceless. He changed talk radio, but more importantly, Rush changed the conversation to speak up for the forgotten, and challenge the establishment. He lived the First Amendment and told hard truths that made the elite uncomfortable, but made sure working men and women had a seat at the table. Erin and I are praying for the Limbaugh family,” said Hawley.

Limbaugh was 70 years old.

Copyright © 2021 · Missourinet