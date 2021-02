A number of changes are being made to the Blues schedule. The Colorado at St. Louis game that was originally scheduled for February 6th is now scheduled for April 14th. The Blues at Minnesota, originally scheduled for February 9th, is now scheduled for April 12th. The February 11th game at Minnesota is now scheduled for March 25th. Anaheim at St. Louis on March 27th, will now be played March 28th. Finally, the Minnesota at St. Louis game on April 11th is now scheduled for April 10th.

