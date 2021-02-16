Truman win streak reaches 10 straight

The sixth ranked Truman Men’s Basketball team won their tenth straight game Monday as they defeated Southern Indiana 75-72 in a back and forth game that came down to the last shot. Cade McKnight led the way with 21 points, and now sits at 992 points for his career. With 11 rebounds, he recorded his second double-double of the season. Turner Scott scored a season high 19, including four three pointers.

The Bulldogs will be back in action this coming Saturday as they take on William Jewell on the road. Tip off will be at 3 p.m.