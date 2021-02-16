New program launches to help older Missourians access coronavirus vaccine

The state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is partnering with Missouri’s Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) to help seniors get vaccinated. A press release from the state says a new program has been launched that is designed to help older Missourians access coronavirus vaccine.

The state says the program will give seniors hands-on assistance with online vaccination registration, coordinate round trip transportation to and from their vaccination appointments, and conduct reminder calls for their second doses.

“Navigating the web and registering online can be a challenge for seniors, so we’re working closely with the AAAs to provide hands-on assistance with the process and make sure that folks have safe transportation to their appointments,” says Jessica Bax, Director of the Division of Senior and Disability Services. “This partnership with the AAAs will ensure all Missouri seniors are able to access their vaccine.”

Seniors age 60 and older can get help with registration by calling their local Area Agencies on Aging toll-free hotline.

“AAAs are a trusted resource, rooted in every community across the State of Missouri,” says Ann McGruder, Executive Director of the Missouri Association of Area Agencies on Aging. “They are dedicated to serving seniors and meeting all their needs, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. AAAs will play a vital role as DHSS works to ensure that every older Missourian has access to a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Under Missouri’s coronavirus vaccination plan, those eligible to get immunized include individuals in the health care field, first responders, long-term care patients and staff, those 65 years and older, and Missourians with certain health conditions.

More information about the new program is available at MOStopsCovid.com/seniors.

