The fourth-ranked Drury Lady Panthers pulled away from Southern Indiana in the second quarter and rolled to a 93-64 on Saturday to improve to 13-1.

Drury’s victory marked the 200th career win for head coach Amy Eagan. Eagan, who is in her first year at Drury, is now 200-143 over 12 seasons with stops at Truman State, Ashford, and St. Ambrose. It was also Drury’s 30th consecutive road victory.

Drury plays again on Thursday when they host Indianapolis.