Berube on refs after Blues loss, “I guess you’re allowed to hog-tie guys?”

The Blues were blanked by the Coyotes, 1-0, at Gila River Arena. Jordan Binnington made 18 saves for St. Louis, which finished 3-3-1 during seven consecutive games against Arizona because of NHL schedule changes due to COVID-19 protocols. Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves for Arizona.

Clayton Keller scored the lone goal at 5:21 of the second period with a wrist shot from the slot. He has six points (three goals, three assists) in his past five games, all coming against the Blues. St. Louis was shutout for the second time this season.

”I think myself and the other guys have got to find a way to create some offense,” St. Louis captain Ryan O’Reilly said. “I didn’t create anything, and that’s tough as the guy that sees a lot of ice. I wasn’t getting really good looks, and it’s tough.”

The Blues had four shots on goal during 3:26 of continuous power-play time in the second period, including a two-man advantage for 34 seconds. They were 0-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-23 during the seven games. Head coach Craig Berube was not pleased with some non-calls from the officials that favored the home team.

The Blues host the Sharks Thursday.