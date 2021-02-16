All state offices closed in Missouri on Tuesday

The winter storm battering all of Missouri has forced the Office of Administration (OA) to close all Missouri offices on Tuesday.

It’s due to the snowstorm and to hazardous road conditions. The National Weather Service (NWS) has been urging Missourians to stay off the roads, if possible.

Tuesday’s closure won’t impact emergency services like the Missouri State Highway Patrol. And crews from the state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will still plow roads.

The current plan is to reopen state offices on Wednesday morning.

The winter storm and anticipated additional snow has also caused the Missouri Senate to cancel session for the entire week in Jefferson City. The Missouri House has canceled session for Monday and Tuesday. There are House hearings scheduled for Wednesday, at this time.

“With additional snow and ice in the forecast for much of the state, we want to be sensitive to the safety of our staff and members. Next week’s forecast looks great – excited to get back to JC (Jefferson City) and get back to work,” Leader Rowden tweeted.

The NWS in Springfield says more snow is expected across southern Missouri’s Ozarks from Tuesday night through Thursday. The heaviest snow is expected to be near the Missouri-Arkansas border. Branson, Thayer and West Plains should see four to six inches of additional snowfall.

The NWS in Springfield has also issued a wind chill warning, which remains in effect through Tuesday morning. Wind chills in Lebanon and Waynesville will make it feel like 15 degrees below zero.

