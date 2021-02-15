This week’s mass vaccination events announced in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and Gov. Mike Parson have announced this week’s coronavirus vaccination locations in each of the nine regions in the state. This is the fourth consecutive week of state-organized mass vaccination events.

“While weather forecasts indicate Missouri will experience frigid temperatures this week, DHSS, the Missouri National Guard, State Emergency Management Agency, and our local partners remain dedicated to our shared goal of getting vaccines into the arms of every Missourian who wants one as quickly as possible,” Parson says in a press release. “We thank all Missourians for their continued interest in getting the vaccine. Everyone will have an opportunity to receive a vaccine as soon as supply allows.”

Due to potentially dangerous and changing weather conditions, Missourians should visit the website below prior to traveling to confirm their regions mass vaccination event has not been canceled.

For event locations and times, visit MOStopsCovid.com/events.

A press release from Parson’s office says the National Guard, DHSS, and SEMA teams will return to each site after 21 days for Pfizer vaccines and 28 days for Moderna vaccines to give the second doses. Unless otherwise notified of a location change, the state says individuals should plan to return for their second dose at the same site that they received their first dose.

Larger Missouri hospitals and other private providers may hold their own vaccination events, but these events are not hosted by the Missouri National Guard, DHSS, or SEMA. The state is committing about 53% of weekly vaccine allocations to these hospitals and 23% to the regional mass vaccination events. The remaining 24% will go to local public health agencies, federally qualified health centers, and other enrolled community providers.

As of Sunday night, Parson’s office says more than 871,000 total doses have been completed by Missouri providers since last December.

Missourians who would like to register for a vaccination are encouraged to use Missouri’s Vaccine Navigator or to reach out to health centers in their area. A list of vaccinators as well as the latest vaccine updates can be found at MOStopsCOVID.com.

