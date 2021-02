The Mizzou Tigers were the only team ranked in the Top 25 last week to lose both games on their schedule. Following an 80-59 loss Wednesday night at Ole Miss and an 86-81 overtime loss to Arkansas, the pollsters dropped Missouri ten places from 10th to 20th.

Mizzou was the highest rated SEC team going into the week. Since then, the Tigers were passed by Tennessee (19th) and Alabama (8th).

The 13-5 Tigers play at Georgia on Tuesday.