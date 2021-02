Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty is getting a raise this season. The right-hander reportedly won his arbitration case against the club and will earn a salary of three-point-nine-million for the 2021. That is a bump from the just over 600-thousand-dollars he earned last season. Flaherty posted a 4.91 ERA across nine starts in the 2020 pandemic-shortened season. In the two seasons prior, the 25-year-old was 19-and-17 with a 3.01 ERA.

