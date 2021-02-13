Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Without Tilmon, Mizzou falls in OT to Hogs

Without Tilmon, Mizzou falls in OT to Hogs

By

The Mizzou men forced OT, but fell to Arkansas on Saturday afternoon, 86-81. The game was also designated as the annual Rally For Rhyan game benefiting pediatric cancer research. An estimated $65,000 was raised to fight pediatric cancer. Mizzou senior forward Jeremiah Tilmon did not play after taking a leave of absence following a death in his family.

Mizzou drained a season high 13 three-pointers, shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc in the loss. Mizzou forced overtime with a late bucket by redshirt sophomore Parker Braun and a defensive stop in the final seconds of regulation.

This is the second loss for Mizzou since they entered the rankings this past Monday at number 10.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter