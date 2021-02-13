Without Tilmon, Mizzou falls in OT to Hogs

The Mizzou men forced OT, but fell to Arkansas on Saturday afternoon, 86-81. The game was also designated as the annual Rally For Rhyan game benefiting pediatric cancer research. An estimated $65,000 was raised to fight pediatric cancer. Mizzou senior forward Jeremiah Tilmon did not play after taking a leave of absence following a death in his family.

Mizzou drained a season high 13 three-pointers, shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc in the loss. Mizzou forced overtime with a late bucket by redshirt sophomore Parker Braun and a defensive stop in the final seconds of regulation.

This is the second loss for Mizzou since they entered the rankings this past Monday at number 10.