Governor Parson hopes to see Boeing use more Missouri suppliers

(News director Andrew Pitkin from Missourinet Nevada affiliate KNEM contributed to this story)

A growing aerospace company in southwest Missouri’s Nevada hopes to get an opportunity to bid for future contracts with Boeing.

Governor Mike Parson traveled to Nevada on Thursday to tour the 152,000 square foot Platinum Aerostructures plant, which is located at the junction of I-49 and Highway 54. The plant manufactures airplane parts.

Missourinet Nevada affiliate KNEM reports Platinum executives are asking Governor Parson for help in making a connection to Boeing. The governor tells KNEM that he’d like to see Boeing use more suppliers from the Show-Me State.

“We know this company is tied to Boeing and that they do a lot of products, so how can we expand that business and maybe for Boeing to utilize maybe more Missouri companies, much like some of the things we did with General Motors, when General Motors we expanded there (Wentzville). They (GM) have about 1,200 affiliate companies in Missouri that supply their parts,” Parson says.

Platinum is a certified gold rated manufacturer, and they currently have 35 full-time employees in Nevada.

“I think one, we’ll probably try to reach out to Boeing, talk to them kind of explain to them how important it is to do what they can do to make sure we’re taking care of Missouri business, and I understand Boeing is a huge company all over the world, but I also understand that they can help other companies within our own state,” Parson tells KNEM.

Governor Parson also toured Nevada’s 3M plant on Thursday. The governor says Missouri has several 3M facilities, with more than 1,600 employees. Parson praises Nevada’s 3M plant, saying it’s considered the company’s manufacturing center of excellence.

Nevada, a town of about 8,300 residents, is the county seat of Vernon County.

