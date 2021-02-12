State: Some Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies giving coronavirus vaccinations in Missouri

A state press release says some Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin giving coronavirus vaccinations today in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says the federal government has selected 81 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies and 21 Health Mart locations in Missouri to partner with. The Health Marts are expected to get their vaccine soon.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with our federal partners and provide an additional avenue for Missourians to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” Gov. Mike Parson says. “This partnership will be a great help in expanding vaccine access and getting more doses into arms as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

The pharmacies are scheduled to receive a total of more than 18,000 doses per week. The state says the vaccine is not coming out of the state’s weekly share.

“In conversations with the White House and our federal partners, these pharmacies were selected by them in the designated areas because of their accessibility for many Missouri communities and the trust pharmacies have built with their patients,” says Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

Eligible Missourians can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites. To view the participating locations, click here.

Citizens eligible include health care workers, long-term care center employees and patients, first responders, those at least 65 years of age, and Missourians with a health condition that could put them at higher risk of getting COVID-19.

Copyright © 2021 · Missourinet