Mizzou battles but falls at top ranked South Carolina

Mizzou Women’s Basketball pushed No. 1/3 South Carolina for two and a half quarters before falling, 77-62, on Thursday night at Colonial Life Arena. Mizzou and the top-ranked Gamecocks were tied at 36 at halftime before South Carolina outscored the Tigers, 41-26, in the game’s final two quarters.

The game was still tight with 5:35 remaining in the third quarter as Mizzou trailed 45-44, but South Carolina went on a 11-2 run to push its lead 56-46 with 1:23 left in the third period. Mizzou was unable to pull any closer than eight points after this Gamecock run.

Redshirt senior guard Shug Dickson (St. Louis, Mo.) scored a team-high 15 points, sank 3-of-6 shot from beyond the three-point line and dished out three assists in the game. Redshirt junior forward LaDazhia Williams (Bradenton, Fla.) scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field in her return to South Carolina where she spent her first two collegiate seasons (2017-19). Sophomore guard Aijha Blackwell (Berkeley, Mo.) grabbed 10 rebounds, her seventh consecutive game grabbing at least 10 rebounds, but failed to reach a double-double.

Mizzou returns home to face No. 24/25 Georgia on Sunday, Feb. 14. Tipoff from Mizzou Arena is slated for 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network.