Royals acquired OF Benintendi from Boston

The Royals former first round pick, outfielder Andrew Benintendi and cash considerations from Boston in a three-team trade that sends outfielder Franchy Cordero and two players to be named to the Red Sox and outfielder Khalil Lee to the New York Mets, who acquired minor league right-handed pitcher Josh Winckowski and either a player to be named later or cash considerations from Boston.

Benintendi will likely take over left field where he played 425 of his 474 games.

Benintendi was the 7th overall pick in 2015 and was second in AL Rookie of the Year balloting in 2017. He batted .290 with 16 homers and 87 RBIs while helping Boston win a franchise-record 108 regular-season games and the World Series in 2018. His numbers dipped in 2019 and in the 60-game 2020 season hit just .105 while playing in 14 games before missing the rest of the season with a strained rib cage.

We have acquired OF Andrew Benintendi and cash considerations from the Boston Red Sox in a three-team trade. Welcome to the #Royals, @asben16! pic.twitter.com/rrY2rDHvOd — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 11, 2021

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that Benintendi will make $6.6 million in 2021, and the Royals have two-years of team control until he becomes a free agent. The Red Sox are sending $2.8 million of Benintendi’s ’21 salary to the Royals.

Cordero was acquired by the Royals from San Diego on July 16, 2020, while Lee was selected in the third round by the Royals in the 2016 Draft.