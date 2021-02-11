Parson signs $324 million emergency package for rent and utility needs

Gov. Mike Parson has signed into law today a bill giving $324 million in emergency aid to help struggling renters and landlords in Missouri. The plan could cover some rent and utility costs.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) was passed by Congress in December 2020. The program’s passage made funding available to state and local governments to assist households that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It includes up to 12 months of assistance for overdue rent, forward rental help, overdue utility payments, and utility forward assistance. Utility help includes electricity, gas, water and sewer, trash removal, and certain energy costs.

“HB 16 will provide much needed assistance to tenants and landlords across the state. COVID-19’s economic impacts have created hard times for many Missourians, and we are happy to provide this immediate relief,” Parson says in a press release. “I applaud the work of the General Assembly, House Budget Chair Cody Smith, and Senate Appropriations Chair Dan Hegeman for their work in getting this legislation across the finish line for the people of Missouri.”

The Missouri Housing Development Commission will administer the program funds. For additional information and the application portal, click here.

