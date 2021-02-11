Mizzou’s Martin: “We just didn’t have it tonight,” after Tigers lopsided loss to Ole Miss

Ole Miss used a 17-2 run that spanned the first and second halves created separation and the Tigers never responded losing their first game since being ranked 10th in the country in an 80-59 loss in Oxford, MS. After the loss, Tigers head coach Cuonzo Martin had no explanation.

“We just didn’t have the edge we normally have. I don’t know where to start. We didn’t have it tonight and give those guys (Ole Miss) credit,” said Martin.

Ole Miss uses a 1-3-1 zone and they effectively kept the ball out of the hands of Jeremiah Tilmon who attempted just four shots. Mizzou’s playmaker Xavier Pinson struggled going just 3-for-11 and 0-for-5 from three point range. The newly minted 10th ranked Tigers proved that if Tilly and X are neutralized, points are hard to come by.

Dru Smith led Mizzou with a team-high 17 points. He hit five threes, and finished with three assists and three steals. Kobe Brown shot 4-for-6 from the field en route to nine points. Javon Pickett hit a pair of triples and finished with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting. The most telling stat? Mizzou was out-rebounded 34-19. Smith was not happy with that result.

It was also a disappointing night on the defensive end of the floor, allowing the Rebels to shoot 56.9% for the game. Mizzou was often caught flat footed, late to guard and late to react.