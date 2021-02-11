Missouri State wins third straight

Keaton Hervey scored a season-high 18 points, snagged 6 rebounds and blocked 3 shots to lead four Missouri State players in double figures as the Bears turned back visiting Southern Illinois, 65-53 in Springfield on Wednesday. MSU (12-5, 8-5 MVC) capped its third straight Missouri Valley Conference win by shooting 61 percent in the second half and out-rebounding the visitors by a 35-27 margin.

Ja’Monta Black added 13 points for the Bears with Isiaih Mosley pitching in 12 with a team-high 8 rebounds, and Gaige Prim stacking up 10 points and 5 assists.

The Bears close out their 2020-21 home schedule this weekend when they entertain Bradley University for two games, Saturday (5 p.m.) and Sunday (3 p.m.) at JQH Arena.