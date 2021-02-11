Friday’s vaccination event in southeast Missouri is a go; Poplar Bluff crews work to clear ice

State officials say Friday’s mass vaccination clinic in southeast Missouri’s Poplar Bluff will continue as scheduled, despite a two-day ice storm.

About 1,900 people received their first Pfizer COVID vaccinations in Poplar Bluff on January 22. Friday’s event will be for the second COVID shot.

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Butler County health officials say Friday’s event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Black River Coliseum (BRC). The BRC is a 5,000 seat multi-purpose arena.

Butler County health officials say Poplar Bluff Police and street crews have been working to clear ice and ensure that sidewalks and the parking lot are safe.

Golf carts from the Poplar Bluff parks department will be used to help those unable to walk from the parking lot to the front door. And the Black River Coliseum’s top drive is open for anyone dropping off or picking up those who will be receiving their COVID vaccination.

Poplar Bluff was hit hard by the ice storm that hit Wednesday and Thursday. Parts of southeast Missouri received about a half-inch of ice during the storm. That half-inch included sleet, which came after freezing rain.

Most schools across southeast Missouri have been closed. The ice storm also caused numerous crashes on I-55 and I-57.

