Friday and Monday are both Missouri state holidays

Many state employees will be off on both Friday and Monday for Lincoln and Washington’s Birthday. Lincoln’s Birthday is Friday, while Washington’s Birthday is Monday.

Both are Missouri state and county holidays, and Washington’s Birthday is a federal holiday as well. County courthouses will be closed both days.

Most state employees will have both days off, with the exception of emergency services such as the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Corrections officers will be working in state prisons, and crews from the state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will likely be treating roads.

There are 13 state holidays this year, because New Year’s Day will be celebrated on December 31 this year. That’s a Friday.

