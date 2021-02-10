NWS: Bitter cold and piercing wind chills into this weekend

According to the National Weather Service out of Kansas City, “Flurries hang around today and early Thurs with some heavier bands possible in Central MO along I-70. Slick roads and sidewalks are anticipated. Bitter cold and piercing wind chills are expected this weekend … temps struggle to reach 10F.”

East and southeast Missouri will also see icy conditions, according to the NWS in St. Louis:

Wintry precipitation will develop late tonight and continue thorugh Thursday. Widespread light snow accumulation is expected, and up to 0.15 inch of freezing rain is likely across parts of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois. — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) February 10, 2021