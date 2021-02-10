Missouri releases list of this week’s mass vaccination events

The state is organizing high volume COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week in ten Missouri counties. Some of the events are still open. Others have all of their spots filled.

They are being held this week in Henry, Washington, Stone, Butler, Taney, Shannon, Livingston, Dent, Harrison, and Clinton counties.

The state, along with the Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), and local health care systems are putting on the clinics. The teams will return to each site after 21 days or 28 days to give the second dose vaccinations. The state says individuals should get their second dose from the same provider they received the first dose from.

Missourians who are eligible to get a vaccination include health care workers, long-term care patients and workers, first responders, those 65 years and older, and individuals with certain health conditions who are at risk of getting the coronavirus.

