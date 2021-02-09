WATCH: Blues allow goal with 0.7 seconds left, then lose shootout

Ryan O’Reilly had two goals and one assist but the Blues fell 4-3 in a shootout against the Coyotes at the Enterprise Center. David Perron posted a goal and an assist for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington made 23 saves in the loss. It was the fourth straight game between the two teams.

The Blues won the first game before Arizona won the next three. The Blues were seconds away from getting their second win against the Coyotes, but were trying to kill off a penalty and with an extra attacker, the Blues were defending a 6-on-4. Keller tied it 3-3 after taking a pass from Christian Dvorak (who scored the shootout winner) and scored from the right face-off circle for a power-play goal.

THIS IS WHY YOU PLAY ALL 60 MINUTES. pic.twitter.com/QrwQB7awSV — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) February 9, 2021

Keller was called for holding at 17:35 of the third period, but the power play ended at 18:31 when Blues forward Jaden Schwartz was called for high sticking.

They will play two more games against each other at Arizona on Saturday and next Monday.

The NHL is postponing Thursday’s game between the Blues and Wild at Xcel Energy Center due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Minnesota team. No makeup date has been set. Tonight’s game between the two teams was previously postponed for the same reason. The Wild have nine players and one staff member on the league’s COVID list. That brings to four the number of games the Blues need to have rescheduled because of COVID issues elsewhere.