State rolls out new COVID-19 vaccination registration tool

The state has launched a registry tool to help Missourians get their COVID-19 vaccination. A press release from Gov. Mike Parson’s office says the Missouri Vaccine Navigator is a secure tool.

“Although vaccine supply nationwide is still quite limited, this registration process will help connect Missourians with more avenues to receive a vaccine,” Parson says. “This will not only provide support for Missouri citizens but also help our team determine where the greatest demands for vaccines exist throughout the state.”

The Navigator allows individuals to register for a vaccine and complete a questionnaire to determine their eligibility based on Missouri’s priority phases. Registrants will be notified upon activation of each phase and alerted when they become eligible. They will then be able to get a vaccination from their health care provider if they have vaccines available or view mass vaccination events and other area providers.

In addition to helping individuals register for a vaccine, the Missouri Vaccine Navigator will remind them when it is time to schedule their second dose. Both vaccines currently authorized for use require two doses, and the second dose is critical to ensure individual and community protection. The state says individuals should get their second dose from the same provider they received the first dose from.

“A crucial part of this process is for people to follow up for the second dose in order for them to be fully vaccinated and protected against COVID-19,” says Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams. “This system uses best practices to ensure patients and providers follow through with that second dose for the maximum amount of protection.”

The Missouri Vaccine Navigator will also integrate with ShowMeVax, the state’s immunization database for providers. Vaccination events using the Navigator for scheduling will enable coordinators to quickly load vaccination administration data into the system and avoid cumbersome data entry.

Those with online accessibility problems can call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 for registration help. Calls will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. Language translation and other services are available to callers.

To view the Missouri Vaccine Navigator, click here.

Copyright © 2021 · Missourinet